Bucs slaughter Hungry Lions to keep Nedbank Cup defence intact

Orlando Pirates’ Nedbank Cup title defence is still in motion after thrashing 10-man Hungry Lions 4-0 during their last 16 encounter at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.

Thanks to an own goal from Morena Monaheng and three second half goals from Monnapule Saleng and a Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Strong line-up

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro lined up a strong side in a 4-2-3-1 formation. The usual suspects Patrick Maswanganyi, Relebohile Mofokeng and Saleng were out on the flanks. While striker Mabasa was leading the line of attack.

As expected, the defending champions started the game on a front foot in front of a buzzing Orlando crowd. They dictated the play with the intent to find an early goal. However, a resilient and tactically disciplined Hungry Lions defence was up to the task.

The Lions’ tight backline would crack in the 20th minute. This was when defender Monaheng scored a bizarre own-goal and scooped it over his goalkeeper Tumelo Baadjies. He did this after failing to deal with a cross from Maswanganyi that was intended for Mofokeng.

Emergency incident

Just before the break, there were horrible scenes when midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula fell on the pitch. He had paramedics rushing on the field to assist him with oxygen. This after he had collapsed just minutes before, following a knock on the head.

He was stretchered off the pitch, which saw Thalente Mbatha come on for the former AmaZulu man.

Moments into the second half, things went from bad to worse for the visitors. Yamkela Gamede was shown a straight red card. This for denying Maswanganyi a goal-scoring opportunity on the edge of the box.

Mabasa stepped up for the free kick but his effort could only do the woodwork in what was a well-worked strike.

Hit the target

Less than five minutes after the missed free-kick, Mabasa did manage to hit the target in the 65th minute. He made a good run and fired Pirates a 2-0 lead after a delightful through-pass from substitute Kabelo Dlamini.

The floodgates opened and the Buccaneers utilised their numerical advantage when Saleng increased their lead. This after being told his two goals were flagged for offside earlier in the match.

Mabasa closed off the game in style with a super volley from outside the box and completed his brace.

Bowed out

Even with a man short, the visitors tried to play and showed their fighting spirit. But it was not meant to be, as they bowed out of the competition.

Pirates will find out who their next opponent will be after the quarterfinal draw on Monday night.

