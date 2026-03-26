Bucs star Relebohile Mofokeng and Downs coach Miguel Cardoso win PSL awards

The Betway Premiership monthly awards winners for March have been confirmed, with Miguel Cardoso and Relebohile Mofokeng walking away with the coach and player of the month awards, respectively.

Cardoso bagged back-to-back coach of the month awards after guiding Mamelodi Sundowns to four wins from four matches, all crucial results that have strengthened their bid in the tense title race.

The Portuguese mentor edged out strong competition from Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and AmaZulu FC head coach Arthur Zwane, who guided AmaZulu into the top three after winning two of their three fixtures in March.

Pirates starlet Mofokeng also retained the player of the month accolade, following an impressive and scintillating run of form.

Building on his momentum from the previous month, the Bafana Bafana international has continued to play a key role in Pirates’ attacking formation.

Mofokeng’s first hat-trick

The 21-year-old couldn’t have asked for a better way to end this month. He scored four goals in four matches, including the first hat trick of his career, in their 6-0 win over TS Galaxy before the Fifa international break.

Cardoso and Mofokeng continue to play an instrumental role in the title race between Masandawana and the Buccaneers, as both sides are pushing hard for the league in the two-horse race.

Meanwhile, Chippa United’s Ayabulela Konqobe claimed his first Betway Premiership monthly award, winning goal of the month for his outstanding strike against Magesi FC at Seshego Stadium in Polokwane on March 14.

Konqobe scored a powerful and precise goal from far outside the box, and it is already being called one of the best goals of the season.

A panel of independent Premier Soccer League-accredited journalists and broadcasters chose the winners.

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