Bucs star Relebohile Mofokeng explains why he is banging in more goals

Young Orlando Pirates sensation Relebohile Mofokeng has revealed why his career is on such an upsurge. The Sharpeville-born dribbling wizard is raking in the monthly awards and has scored an impressive five goals in the past two matches for the Buccaneers.

He grabbed a hat-trick in the 6-0 walloping of TS Galaxy and then a brace when the Buccaneers spanked Golden Arrows 5-0 on Tuesday.

Top goalscorer contender

The 21-year-old is now sitting on nine goals and three assists in the Betway Premiership, and he is already touted as the PSL Player of the Season. He is three goals behind top goalscorer Sede Dion of Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Iqraam Rayners, who is on 11 goals.

Mofokeng described his upturn on Supersport TV after beating Arrows : “I have been practicing and working very hard, and these goals are the results of the hard work. It shows that if you want to score, you must practice and the results will come out the way you want them—you just have to keep on practicing more and more.”

Comfortable as a number 10

Mofokeng also mentioned that one of the reasons he is doing so well is that he is more comfortable playing as a number 10 than on the wing. Bucs’ previous coach Jose Riveiro preferred using the youngster down the touchline when he joined the first team three years ago.

“I think the style of play we play here at Pirates, I think number 10 is more suitable for me because I am not a person who likes to run a lot—I love playing in tight spaces. I am able to play on the wing, but my best position is to play number 10,” Mofokeng added.

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