Bucs stars vying for club’s prestigious Player of the Month award

After soaring to position number three on the Betway Premiership following a great run of results, Orlando Pirates have announced their shortlisted players for the club’s Player of the Month award for September.

The supporters will vote and decide who is the winner. And according to the Bucs website, newcomer Lebone Seema is among those selected in the list for the much-sought-after monthly honour.

September ended on a high note as the Buccaneers claimed a 2–0 victory over TS Galaxy in their Betway Premiership clash last night (Tuesday). A result that lifted the team to third place on the league table.

Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and his charges have recorded an undefeated run for the month. They have played five official matches across three competitions. These include a historic MTN8 Cup triumph, courtesy of a 3-0 win over Stellenbosch FC.

List of nominees

Sipho Chaine

An unsung hero between the sticks, Sipho has been outstanding all month. The Bafana Bafana international has played a crucial role in Pirates’ unbeaten run, keeping five consecutive clean sheets. His tally for the 2025/26 season now stands at nine clean sheets from thirteen matches.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi

Fast becoming Mr Reliable at centre back. Mbokazi continues to produce impressive performances for the team alongside Lebone Seema. Together they form one of the youngest and most solid defensive pairings in the league.

Lebone Seema

Quiet and unassuming off the pitch, Seema’s performances have been anything but. The young defender has produced consistent, composed displays throughout September. Cementing his place in the squad.

Deon Hotto

After a slow start to the season, Hotto proved in September why he should never be written off. The Namibian international played his part in Pirates’ defensive resilience. He capped it off with a superb assist for Tshegofatso Mabasa’s goal in the match against TS Galaxy.

Silenced his critics

Tshepang Moremi

A month ago, some sections of the Bucs faithful doubted him, but Moremi has silenced critics in style. He announced himself with a heroic brace and an assist in the MTN8 final. And he finished the month with four goals and two assists across all competitions.

Oswin Appollis

Appollis has scored two goals and two assists in the month of September. These include match-winner in Orlando Pirates’ 1-0 victory over Siwelele in the Betway Premiership.

Sihle Nduli

Ever-present Sihle Nduli has become metronomic in his displays this month. The 30-year-old missed out on the MTN8 final last season playing for Stellenbosch. But since joining the Buccaneers, he has now added the MTN8 gong to his cabinet.

Tshegofatso Mabasa

Mabasa continues his march towards history. With four goals in September, the Bucs marksman has now reached 50 goals for Orlando Pirates. Just eight shy of the all-time record held by club legend Benedict Vilakazi.

Supporters can cast their votes for the Player of the Month via https://orlandopirates.forms.app/sept-potm

The voting closes on Monday, October 6.

