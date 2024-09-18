Bucs steal it at the end as Saleng scores winner against Chippa

Just like their rivals, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates kicked off their Betway Premiership campaign on a positive note with a win on Wednesday night.

The Buccaneers smashed and grabbed a crucial 2-1 win over Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium.

Chippa landed the first blow in the 22nd minute through debutant Andile Jali, against his former side on his debut.

Jali scored a thunderbolt on the edge of the box when he half-volleyed the ball that fell on his path, leaving goalkeeper Sipho Chaine with no chance but to look, stare, and admire the ball bounce in and out of the net.

Pirates did, however, get themselves back into the game when they equalised from the penalty spot just before the break after Monnapule Saleng was brought down inside the box by defender Malebogo Modise.

Striker Tshegofatso Mabasa stepped up and converted the penalty by sending Chippa goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali the wrong way to go into half-time all square.

The home side came back from the break and picked up from where they left off, as their search for the winning goal intensified.

Saleng came close to finding the winning goal in the 75th minute, but his effort from close range rattled the post.

As the Chilli Boys thought they had bagged themselves a point going back to Gqeberha, Saleng’s persistence inside the box paid off, when he pounced on a Deon Hotto cross and scored with a delightful, bullet header in stoppage time to break coach Kwanele Kopo and the Chilli Boys’ hearts.

Bucs coach Jose Riveiro and his team will now quickly shift their focus to the Caf Champions League, where they will entertain Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy in their preliminary round second leg encounter in Orlando.

They lead the tie 2-0 following an impressive display away from home at the weekend.