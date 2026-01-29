CAF imposes heavy sanctions on Senegal, Morocco after Afcon final mayhem

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) disciplinary board has imposed heavy sanctions on the Senegal Football Federation (FSF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) following the recent incident during the Africa Cup of Nations final in Rabat.

This is after the Senegalese team walked off the pitch and made threats after DR Congo referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty at the death, just a few minutes after their goal, which looked legitimate, was disallowed.

The disciplinary board will punish all players and club officials who inflamed the situation, including Senegalese coach Pape Bouna Thiaw, for their violations of the CAF disciplinary code.

CAF imposes sanctions on Senegal

CAF has resolved:

To suspend Thiaw for five official CAF games for his unsporting behavior, which violates the disciplinary code’s fair play and integrity principles and tarnishes the game’s reputation. He was also fined $100 000 (R1.5-million);

To suspend the Senegalese national team player, Iliman Cheikh Baroy Ndiaye, for two official CAF matches for his unsporting behaviour towards the referee;

To suspend Senegalese national team player Ismaila Sarr for two official CAF matches for his unsporting behaviour towards the referee;

To fine the FSF $300 000 for the improper conduct of its supporters, which brought the game into disrepute in violation of the CAF disciplinary code principles of fair play and integrity;

To fine the FSF $300 000 for the unsporting conduct of its players and technical staff in violation of the CAF disciplinary code principles of fair play, loyalty, and integrity. The unsporting conduct of its players and the technical staff also brought the game into disrepute;

To fine the FSF 15 000 for the misconduct of its national team, due to five of its players having received cautions.

Sanctions imposed on Morocco

CAF has resolved:

To suspend the Moroccan national team player, Achraf Hakimi, for two official CAF matches, with one of these matches being suspended for one year from the date of this decision, for his unsporting behaviour;

To suspend the Moroccan national team player, Ismaël Saibari, for three official CAF matches for his unsporting behaviour. Ismaël Saibari was also fined $100 000;

To fine the FRMF $200 000 for the inappropriate behaviour of the stadium’s ball boys during the aforementioned match;

To fine the FRMF $100 000 for the improper conduct of their national team players and technical staff, who invaded the VAR review area and obstructed the referee’s work, in violation of the principles of fair play and integrity, as stated in Articles 82 and 83 of the CAF disciplinary code;

To fine the FRMF $15 000 for the use of lasers by its supporters during the aforementioned match.

The disciplinary board turned down the FRMF’s complaint about the FSF breaking Articles 82 and 84 of the Africa Cup of Nations rules related to the Afcon final.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content