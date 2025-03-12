CAF president Patrice Motsepe re-elected unopposed

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) president, Patrice Motsepe, was re-elected without opposition on Wednesday at the 14th Extraordinary General Assembly in Cairo, Egypt.

Motsepe will now hold office for a further four years, until 2029, during his second term.

Motsepe, flanked by Gianni Infantino, the president of Fifa, expressed gratitude for being given the opportunity to lead the confederation for a second term.

“Thank you so much; it is a huge honour and privilege [to be re-elected],” Motsepe said.

“The achievements over the last few years have been because of all of us [the CAF executive committee], and I am immensely grateful.

“The goal remains the same, which is to make African football competitive on the international stage by stabilising finances and investing in infrastructure that allows our teams and players to thrive.”

Huge gains achieved

Some of the key areas of focus include the introduction of the VAR Academy, investment in school football (CAF African Schools Football Championship), and growing women coaches and leadership workshops, among others.

Under Motsepe, the CAF has progressed impressively and has made huge strides, on and off the field.

According to the CAF website, the zonal unions and member association presidents commended the work of Motsepe and his executive.

In particular, the positive impact of the increased financial support for zonal unions and member associations.

The annual subvention has increased from $450 000 (R8.2-million) to $750 000 — a 50% increase. CAF has also increased the subvention to member associations from $250 000 to $400 000.

Consequently, most CAF zonal unions have increased their development activities and competitions by over 50% in the last two years.

Forming part of the CAF executive committee will be Cameroon legend and football association president Samuel Eto’o, who will represent the Central African Football Federations’ Union (UNIFFAC) region.

CAF executive committee (2025-2028)

Mustapha Ishola Raji, WAFU A

Samuel Eto’o, UNIFFAC

Sadhi Walid, UNAF

Kurt Edwin-Simeon Okraku, WAFU B

TBCA

Bestine Kazadi (female seat)

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content