Can Mfundo Vilakazi carry mighty Kaizer Chiefs on his tiny shoulders?

While Kaizer Chiefs are still sorting out their issues with their supporters, the Betway Premiership league programme is rolling along, and matches are coming in fast and furious.

After securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory in Sunday’s Betway Premiership fixture against Durban City at the FNB Stadium, Amakhosi will return to their alternative home venue, the Moses Mabhida Stadium, this Saturday to host Magesi FC.

Chiefs have been having a bit of tension with their supporters, who marched to the club’s headquarters in Naturena recently demanding the sacking of co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef. They gave the club two weeks to act.

The club then responded firmly, declaring that they will not tolerate threats and will take action if such a situation arises.

The fans were more upset when club official Vina Maphosa mentioned that branch members were easier to deal with. Now, the fans are sulking and angry at the club and its leadership.

But on the field, and against a stubborn City, Chiefs finally delivered after a long losing streak that resulted in the Glamour Boys slipping down the log table.

Chiefs’ young dribbling wizard Mfundo “Obrigado” Vilakazi came to the party, invited fellow attacker Glody Lilepo to the merrymaking, and the two collaborated in the goal that brought the much-needed three points to Naturena.

Lilepo struck the game’s only goal with just over 20 minutes remaining. The twinkle-toed Vilakazi, who came on as a sub and turned on the magic, set up the goal.

Duo in the right groove

However, the question that remains on the lips of the club’s supporters is whether the tiny-tot dribbling wizard can carry a massive institution like Amakhosi on his small but capable shoulders.

Together with Lilepo, they appear poised to make a significant turnaround. The PSL awarded Lilepo the Goal of the Month last month for his incredible winning strike against Marumo Gallants in Bloemfontein in January.

The Congolese forward unleashed a wickedly swerving strike that sailed past the helpless Washington Arubi. The goal is surely in contention for goal of the season.

Lilepo’s performance on Sunday was also impressive, as his strike from the edge of the penalty area left goalkeeper Darren Keet utterly stunned.

Amakhosi are currently ranked fifth on the log with 33 points from 19 matches, and they have two games in hand.

Magesi, meanwhile, are sitting at the bottom of the standings with 14 points from 20 games.

Therefore, the match on Saturday is expected to be intense, with Chiefs vying for a CAF qualification spot and Magesi striving to climb out of the relegation zone.

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