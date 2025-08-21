Cape Town City open new chapter in NFD as the league commences

Relegated Cape Town City starts their new life in the Motsepe Foundation Championship on Saturday when they welcome Venda Football Academy at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town.

City, who cried foul after their relegation from the Betway Premiership, were forced to deal with their demons and accepted their fate to settle for life in the lower division.

The Cape side was formed in 2016 after the owner, John Comitis, bought the status of Mpumalanga Black Aces in 2016. This was after Comitis had some fallout with the then Ajax Cape Town management.

City went on to make an impact in the elite league, finishing third on the log table in their maiden season (2016/2017). They went on to cap their glorious season by winning their first cup title, beating SuperSport United 2-1 in the final match of the Telkom Knockout Cup to lift the coveted title in the same year.

Former elite league campaigners

In the National First Division, the Citizens have joined fellow former elite league campaigners such as Black Leopards, Baroka FC and the University of Pretoria, which are struggling to navigate their way back to the top-flight league.

On the other hand, Venda Academy will be banking on some of their new signees to overcome City. They recently strengthened their technical team by acquiring the services of Clinton Larsen as their head coach. He will be assisted by veteran Solly Luvhengo. The new signees include former Magesi FC and Maritzburg United’s Deolin Mekoa and midfielder Chris Matombo. The latter was formerly with Kaizer Chiefs. Venda Academy will be banking on them for victory against City.

The MFC league campaign starts on Friday with two matches taking place. This will see newly promoted Gomora FC welcoming Leicesterford City at the TUT Stadium. While Hungry Lions will entertain the University of Pretoria at Gelvandale Stadium.

Four matches across the country

On Saturday, four matches will be played at various venues across the country. Black Leopards will host Casric at the Thohoyandou Stadium. Cape Town City v Venda Academy (Athlone Stadium). Midford FC v Lerumo (Chatsworth Stadium). And Upington City v Kruger United (Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium).

Two more matches will be played on Sunday, with the first one at the Harry Gwala Stadium. There, Midlands Wanderers take on Hungry Lions, and The Bees v Black Leopards will be at KaNyamazane Stadium.

