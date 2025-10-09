Cape Town Spurs concede defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in fight for Baartman, Velebayi

Even though Cape Town Spurs has conceded defeat and they have to let go of Luke Baartman and Asanele Velebayi and give Kaizer Chiefs clearances for the two players, the club is still consulting about the matter.

SAFA arbitrator Hilton Epstein SC ruled against Spurs’ appeal. His award was in favour of the two players and he declared them free agents. Chiefs signed the two players after Spurs were relegated from the national first division to the ABC Motsepe League.

“Spurs Football Club has taken note of the arbitration award handed down by Advocate Hilton Epstein SC, concerning the status of players Luke Baartman and Asenele Velebayi,” said Spurs on their social media platforms.

Club is left disappointed

“While the club is naturally disappointed with the outcome, we respect the arbitration process. And [we] will abide by the decision. We will now take the necessary time to thoroughly review the detailed award with our legal counsel. [In order] to understand its full implications for the Club, our remaining players, and our long-term strategy.

“This ruling raises significant questions about the structure of player contracts. And the protection of clubs that invest in youth development. For three decades, the Cape Town Spurs Academy has been a cornerstone of South African football. Dedicated to nurturing young talent and providing a pathway to professional careers. The potential precedent set by this award forces a moment of deep reflection on the sustainability of such models.”

Spurs CEO Alexi Efstathiou explained further: “For 30 years, our Academy has been our proudest legacy. We have invested not just funds, but passion, time, and a philosophy into developing young players into professionals and upstanding individuals. The outcome of this case, while we accept it, compels us to ask a critical question. How do we continue this vital work in an environment where the fundamental contract tying a developed player to the club can be so easily dissolved by circumstances?

Seeking clear direction on issue

“Our immediate focus is to meet with our legal team to dissect this award. We need clear direction on two fronts. Firstly, the immediate operational impact on our squad as we campaign in the ABC Motsepe League. And secondly, and most crucially, on any compensation that may be due to the Club for the significant investment we have made in these players’ careers. The viability of our academy and, indeed, the future strategic direction of Cape Town Spurs hinges on the answers to these questions,” Efstathiou added.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content