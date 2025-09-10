Cape Town Spurs lose another player for free after PSL DRC hearing

The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) has announced two breakthrough rulings issued by the National Soccer League’s Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC), both firmly in favour of their members.

In the first matter, involving six players of Royal AM, the DRC dispensed with formalities under Rule 45.5 of the NSL Handbook and declared the players free agents in terms of Rule 43.1.4 and Rule 43.1.7.

The urgent application, brought by SAFPU, secured the right of the players to register with clubs of their choosing, a decisive stand against unilateral control and administrative disregard.

Next case

In the second matter, the DRC ruled in favour of striker Mervin Boji against Cape Town Spurs, affirming that the club’s relegation to amateur ranks constituted a breach of his professional contract.

The Chamber dismissed the club’s counter-application and confirmed Boji’s immediate free agency, reinforcing that the club’s reclassification outside the professional structures was found to be inconsistent with the player’s professional contract.

“Today [Wednesday], the Dispute Resolution Chamber has once again confirmed what SAFPU has always stood for: the principle that no player must be enslaved by arbitrary clauses or systemic injustice,” said SAFPU Secretary-General Nhlanhla Shabalala.

“These victories are not just for the players involved—they are victories for the entire fraternity of South African footballers. They demonstrate that organised labour in sport is the shield of the vulnerable and the conscience of the game.

“Where clubs exploit, the Union will resist; where justice is denied, the Union will persist; and where dignity is trampled upon, the Union will rise to restore it,” Shabalala added.

Boji becomes the fourth player Spurs lose for free following their relegation last season to the amateur ranks, the ABC Motsepe League, after being relegated in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

Captain Asanele Velebayi and Luke Baartman have both joined Kaizer Chiefs, while Liam Bern has joined AmaZulu, and Boji is said to be likely to make his way to Chippa United.

Spurs are expected to also lodge an appeal with the SA Football Association, alongside the one involving Velebayi and Baartman. The matter of the Chiefs duo is expected to be heard next week upon the appointment of an arbitrator.

