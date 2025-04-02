Cardoso explains why Maseko played against Esperance

Miguel Cardoso, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns, has explained why Thapelo Maseko, a quick winger, was given a rare chance to play against Esperance de Tunis on Tuesday.

Maseko was brought on late in the second half of Sundowns’ spirited 1-0 victory over Esperance in their first-leg match in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Peter Shalulile, who scored the game’s goal, was replaced by the 21-year-old in the final seven minutes.

After the match, Cardoso told reporters that he had to include Maseko in the match because he needed to take advantage of some of his strengths.

Maseko is a quick player

The speedy winger is still an important member of the team, Cardoso continued, even though he does not receive enough game time.

“Maseko has been training very well. He has not been playing regularly, it’s true, but he has been in the group,” said Cardoso.

“And when a player is regularly in the group, it means that we trust him, and he has specific characteristics that we need.

“We thought that we could profit from the characteristics that he had; he is a very quick player. He understands the spaces on the back of the defence.”

The intention was correct

He continued: “He’s a player that needs to be served in the space and not on the feet with the centre-backs that are much more powerful on the contact than him.

“So, we should play the ball out of the action of the centre-backs. But it didn’t really work out the way we were hoping it would.

“But the intention was completely correct in putting him on the pitch. [I am] satisfied with the work he does every day; that’s why he played.”

Maseko will be hoping that the minutes he received against Esperance will lead to more game time in a Sundowns team full of elite players.

He last played a competitive game for the Brazilians in February.

Visit SW’s YouTube Channel for our video content