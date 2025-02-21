Cardoso happy to not play Bucs in Champions Leaguer quarterfinal

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says he is happy with the outcome of the CAF Champions League quarterfinal draw, as he did not want to face rivals Orlando Pirates.

Sundowns were pitted against Cardoso’s former side Esperance de Tunis during the draw held in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Thursday. Pirates will go up against Algerian outfit MC Alger.

Reacting to the outcome of the draw, Cardoso suggested that it would not have been good for the competition to have two strong South African teams playing together early in the knockout stages.

“I think it was clear that all the three teams we could’ve faced are very strong. I didn’t want to play Orlando Pirates because I think it’s much more beautiful for the competition that we don’t have, let’s say a national game,” Cardoso said.

“Basically, there are two teams, Esperance or Al-Hilal and both of them are different teams, but they are strong. Al-Hilal had an unbelievable qualification and just lost points in the last match. Esperance also had a good qualification. I think they have a strong team, but we’re also very strong.

“We have a nice quarterfinal ahead of us in two matches and details will define the outcome of the games. I hope we can arrive at that moment in the best shape and have the best players available so that we can face the game in our best and strongest squad.”

The Brazilians and the Buccaneers could, however, set up an all-South African final should they both win their respective quarterfinal games and go all the way in the competition.

The first legs of the Champions League quarterfinals are scheduled for April 1-2 and the second legs for April 8 to 9.

Meanwhile, debutants Stellenbosch FC were drawn against Egyptian giants and the Confederations Cup defending champions Zamalek SC.

Stellies will play the first leg at home on April 3, with the reverse fixture set to be played at the Cairo International Stadium seven days later.

CAF Champions League quarterfinal draw:

Al Ahly SC (Egypt) vs Al Hilal SC (Sudan)

Pyramids FC (Egypt) vs ASFAR (Morocco)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) vs Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia)

MC Alger (Algeria) vs Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal draw:

Stellenbosch FC (South Africa) vs Zamalek SC (Egypt)

ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast) vs RS Berkane (Morocco)

CS Constantine (Algeria) vs USMA (Algeria)

