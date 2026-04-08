Cardoso on verge of breaking Rulani’s match-winning record at Sundowns

Miguel Cardoso has sensationally turned the tide and restored the hope that he is still capable of leading Mamelodi Sundowns to glory once again this season.

Sundowns are steadily moving closer to retaining their league title, as they are currently enjoying a 10-match winning streak in the Betway Premiership.

Renowned coach Pitso Mosimane achieved this feat when he won his first league title for the club during the 2013/2014 season.

Cardoso is now one game away from levelling the club’s all-time match-winning record set by Rulani Mokwena, who won 11 consecutive games in his final season at the club in 2024, where they went on to win the league with a record 73 points.

Next up in the league for the Brazilians will be an away match against Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium next Wednesday.

Leading the pack

After their hard-fought 1-0 win over Durban City on Tuesday night, Masandawana remain at the summit of the standings with 56 points from 23 matches.

Reacting to the result and the 10-match winning streak, Cardoso said the target has always been to register as many wins as possible in their quest to clinch their ninth league title in a row.

“Everything is important for us at this point, of course; if you set records, it means you have points, but if we want to be champions in this league, that means we must extend that sequence for sure and score many points,” Cardoso said after the match.

“The league is very tough, and our focus has always been to win as many points as possible since the beginning.

“But now we need to turn off this button [league], switch on to the Champions League mode, and try to get the energy that can then take us to the last part of the PSL [Premier Soccer League].”

Chance to make history

Sundowns will be travelling to Tunisia this week ahead of their Champions League first-leg tie against Esperance de Tunis on Sunday.

Cardoso will be returning to a familiar territory, where he led them to the 2023/2024 Tunisian League title and reached the Champions League final during the same season.

The Portuguese was, however, dismissed by the club following a string of poor results before joining Sundowns in December 2024 to replace current Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

Cardoso has since won the league with Sundowns during his first season and also guided them to the Champions League final last season, where they lost to Pyramids FC of Egypt.

He now has a chance to make history and help Sundowns win their first Champions League title since 2016 and defend their league title once again.