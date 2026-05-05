Miguel Cardoso secures third consecutive PSL Coach of the Month award

The Betway Premiership Monthly Awards winners for April have been confirmed, with Miguel Cardoso and Oswin Appollis recognised for their outstanding performances during the month.

Cardoso secured his third consecutive Betway Premiership Coach of the Month award after guiding Mamelodi Sundowns to an unbeaten run of three wins and two draws from five matches.

According to the PSL, these results played a key role in strengthening their title charge, with the team closing the month of April back at the top of the table.

Cardoso edged out strong competition from Abdeslam Ouaddou of Orlando Pirates, as well as Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef of Kaizer Chiefs, who have shown improved form and consistency, guiding their side into the top three after winning three of their five fixtures in April.

Appollis crowned Player of the Month

Pirates forward Appollis claimed his first Betway Premiership Player of the Month award following an impressive run of form. Across four matches, the forward recorded four goals and one assist, underlining his importance in Pirates’ title chase.

Appollis also claimed the Goal of the Month award for his outstanding strike against AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium on the 18th of April. The goal showcased his awareness and composure, as he created space before calmly finishing, a strike already being recognised as one of the standout goals of the season.

Full winners:

– Coach of the Month – Miguel Cardoso (Mamelodi Sundowns)

– Player of the Month – Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates)

– Goal of the Month – Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates)

As the season draws to a close, Betway continues to enhance the fan experience as the proud title sponsor of the Premiership through initiatives such as S’bonise & Win, where supporters attending matches in their club colours can win up to R20 000. Dial Up fixtures further elevate the experience, offering active Betway account holders the opportunity to win up to R50 000 at selected matches.

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