CAS to announce Afcon winners between Senegal and Morocco in November

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has announced that its ruling on Senegal’s appeal against a boardroom decision to strip them of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title is expected at the end of November.

The Lions of Teranga were stripped of their Afcon title by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after they pipped hosts Morocco 1-0 in a very ill-tempered and heated final in Rabat in January. The final was a bad advertisement of African football, and it was marred by scenes of violence, scuffles, and heated exchanges as Senegal walked off the pitch in protest of the referee’s decision at some point.

Controversial appeal board decision

Senegal are challenging the Confederation of African Football’s decision to strip them of the title and award it to Morocco, despite their 1-0 victory over the hosts in January’s final in Rabat.

Backlash erupted after the independent CAF Appeals Board overturned the initial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final result — where Senegal defeated Morocco 1–0 — and stripped Senegal of the title, awarding it to Morocco instead.

CAF confirmed that Senegal forfeited the game after staging a 17-minute walkout in protest against the awarding of a contentious penalty to Morocco. The appeal board recorded the score as 3–0 in favour of Morocco. There has been a huge outcry throughout the world.

Senegal takes fight to CAS

While the Moroccans welcomed the CAF appeal board decision, Senegal referred the matter to CAS in Switzerland and declared that they will not give away their gold medals and the trophy.

The arguments of Senegal, Morocco, and CAF were heard by CAS in Lausanne on October 8. The court initially indicated that a decision would follow within days but has now opted to issue a complete ruling, including its legal grounds.

“This process will require several weeks, with the CAS Award expected at the end of November 2026,” CAS said in a statement.

CAS Director General Matthieu Reeb has mentioned that the wait has caused a lot of frustrations and that the remaining discussions concerned procedural and legal issues. The final ruling will finally end one of the most embarrassing chapters in the history of African football.

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