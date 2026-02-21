Casric Stars plotting to rub salt into Pirates’ wound in Nedbank Cup

The Nedbank Cup Last 16 resumes today, (Saturday), with Orlando Pirates and Motsepe Foundation Championship side Casric Stars set to wrap up an action-packed day of knockout football.

Casric Stars reached the second round of the Nedbank Cup with a convincing 3-0 over ABC Motsepe League outfit Army Rockets in the Round of 32.

They have now set up a meeting with cup specialists Orlando Pirates, who will be looking to return to winning ways in front of their home supporters at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening. The game is scheduled to get underway at 6pm.

Pirates enter the encounter fresh from a 2-1 defeat from Betway Premiership rivals Mamelodi Sundowns, and Casric are determined to inflict more pain and upset them in the Ke Yona cup competition.

“First, it is always difficult to play against Pirates at Orlando Stadium,” admitted Casric coach and chairman Bucs Mthombeni during a pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“They don’t lose games there, and their supporters always come in numbers, but having said that, you will never know what is going to happen on the day. We are going there to stick to our game plan and have no fear, and anything can happen.

“After the loss to Sundowns, they are going to come at us, but we have to make sure we stick to our game plan and play our normal game,” Mthombeni emphasized.

“The other important thing that is going to be important for us is not to concede an early goal. We also can’t go there and play an open game; we must stick to our game plan.

“We are a team that does not concede many goals, and this year we have had better results at home, and we have scored also. We played seven games recently and only conceded three goals,” he added.

The Mpumalanga outfit currently occupies the fourth position in the Championship and will want to build its confidence in their quest to gain promotion next season.

