Cedric Kaze gives verdict on Thulani Mabaso’s Kaizer Chiefs debut

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has weighed in on the performance by recently promoted development product Thulani ‘Touch’ Mabaso after his official senior team debut on Tuesday.

Mabasa was introduced in the second half of Amakhosi’s Betway Premiership 1-0 win over Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium.

“I think it’s a player that showed us that he can be consistent, the biggest thing, I have been in a youth set-up before, but here in South Africa we give too many gifts for the young players, a player like Mabaso, went to the Netherlands and he did very well,” Kaze said.

“But we wanted to see if he can be consistent, he did a very good league campaign with the DDC, went to England, did well in the Carling Cup, you can see it’s a player with character, he’s not scared, he doesn’t shy away when he plays against experienced players.

“We want to have those players with character, players with personality, who show they deserve to be there, not just one good game and get promoted, but showing all the time that you’re a player who can bring something.”

The 21-year-old midfielder came on in the 73rd minute to replace Lebohang Maboe and was instrumental in changing the complexion of the game alongside Mfundo Vilakazi, Luke Baartman, and Khanyisa Mayo.

Regarding the message he gave to the young playmaker, Kaze said: “Go be yourself on the field, go enjoy. He is a player who gives you aggressiveness; he’s a player who doesn’t like to play backwards.

“He’s a player who goes forward, he has the quality of shooting, and finds himself in good positions. The minutes he got today, we hope gives him confidence and going forward – we need his performances to be consistent,” Kaze added.

Mabaso will be expected to fight for his place in the first team after DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) coach Vela Khumalo confirmed that the midfielder will no longer feature for the reserve side this season.

