Cedric Kaze out to rub salt on wounded Amakhosi at FNB with Sekhukhune

Kaizer Chiefs will be desperate to get their season back on track when they host Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night, but standing in their way is a familiar face.

Sekhukhune coach Cedric Kaze returns to the stadium he once called home as he prepares to face his former club in a highly anticipated Betway Premiership encounter. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30pm.

For Chiefs, the match presents an opportunity to bounce back from the disappointment of their MTN8 exit after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Golden Arrows last weekend. The result left supporters frustrated and increased the pressure on coach Fernando Da Cruz heading into a crucial week.

With a daunting clash against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns looming on Saturday, Amakhosi know that a positive result against Sekhukhune is essential.

Sekhukhune riding a wave of confidence

While Chiefs are searching for a response, Sekhukhune arrive in Johannesburg brimming with confidence.

Babino Noko have enjoyed a perfect start to their campaign, claiming victories over Durban City in the league and AmaZulu in the MTN8. Their impressive run has established them as one of the early pace-setters this season.

Chiefs defender Thabiso Monyane believes the MTN8 setback has served as a valuable lesson for the squad and insists their focus is firmly on the challenge posed by Kaze’s team.

“Of course, all eyes are on Sekhukhune this midweek game. The MTN8 Cup results tested us as a group. We’ve used that as fuel,” said Monyane.

“It showed us where we need to work, how we need to sharpen ourselves. And I think it’s a wake-up call for all of us. And yes, we know Sundowns are looming, but right now it’s one game at a time. Sekhukhune has our full attention, and we’re going there to get the results.”

Pressure mounting on Da Cruz

The early stages of the season have already brought scrutiny for Da Cruz after Chiefs’ hopes of claiming silverware were ended at the first hurdle.

The Amakhosi faithful turned out in numbers for the MTN8 clash against Arrows, only to leave disappointed as their side failed to progress.

Despite the setback, Da Cruz has urged calm and remains confident that his team can improve as the season unfolds.

“It’s very disappointing for the players because they put in a lot of effort. Also, for the fans, because a lot of them came to the stadium,” he said after the defeat.

“We wanted to go further in this tournament, and we are disappointed to be eliminated, but we still have other competitions to compete in, and we will continue to work hard to improve step by step.”

Emotional return for Kaze

Much of the spotlight, however, will be on Kaze.

The Rwandan coach was part of the technical team under Nasreddine Nabi that helped Chiefs end their decade-long trophy drought two seasons ago. He later stepped into a co-coaching role alongside Khalil Ben Youssef before moving on to take charge of Sekhukhune.

Now, he returns to face a club where he enjoyed significant success, making Wednesday’s contest particularly emotional.

Kaze admitted that the encounter carries added significance, though his immediate focus is on ensuring his players recover fully after their recent exertions.

“It’s an emotional one coming on Wednesday, and we must first recover well because I feel like this game took a lot of, took a toll on the physicality of the players,” said Kaze.

“But I’m pretty sure that on Wednesday we will be ready for the challenge.”

High stakes at FNB Stadium

The clash promises to be one of the most intriguing fixtures of the week. Chiefs are eager to silence growing criticism and restore confidence ahead of a demanding test against Sundowns, while Sekhukhune will be determined to continue their impressive momentum.

For Kaze, it is a return to familiar surroundings. For Chiefs, it is an opportunity to respond. By full-time on Wednesday night, one side’s ambitions will have received a significant boost heading into the next phase of the season.