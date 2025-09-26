Cedric Kaze provides injury update ahead of Kaizer Chiefs’ must-win CAF clash

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze has provided an injury update ahead of their must-win CAF Confederations Cup preliminary round second leg clash against Kabuscorp.

Amakhosi are trailing the tie 1-0 against Kabuscorp and will be desperate to overturn it when they host them at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The game will get underway at 3pm.

Chiefs were stunned by the Angolan outfit in Talatona, Angola, last weekend and will need nothing less than a win if they are to advance to the group stages of the competition.

Importance of qualifying

Kaze, who was addressing the media during a pre-match press conference at the FNB Stadium on Friday, confirmed that Khanyisa Mayo, Paseka Mako, and Siphesihle Ndlovu will not feature in the crucial tie.

“Unfortunately, Mayo can’t feature because we were not able to register him due to the fact that it was already the deadline by the time he joined us.

“We will also be without Paseka Mako and Siphesihle Ndlovu, because they picked up injuries in the last game [against Marumo Gallants in their 1-1 draw in the Betway Premiership],” Kaze said.

Kaze was flanked by defender and vice-captain Zitha Kwinika during the media briefing, who emphasised the importance of winning and qualifying for the group stages.

Fight for the badge

“We are excited for the game, and I think this time around will be a bit easier because we did not know what to expect in the first leg, but now we do,” Kwinika said.

“We are literally going to the second half of the match, and we now know more about our opponents … they like marking man-for-man and are a bit physical, so it is now us working on the corrections and what we experience against them.

“So, the boys are ready and will do our best as a team, fight for the badge, and most importantly, our country. The focus is winning the game tomorrow [Saturday].”

