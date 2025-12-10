Cemran Dansin’s stunner against Sundowns wins PSL Goal of the Month

Orlando Pirates youngster Cemran Dansin has been rewarded with the Goal of the Month accolade for his breathtaking strike against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns last month. It was the 20-year-old’s first-ever Betway Premiership award in his maiden season with the Buccaneer’s senior side.

TS Galaxy midfielder Puso Dithejane along with Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou are the Betway Premiership Player and Coach of the Month winners for November and December. This marks the Pirates coach and Galaxy midfielder’s second respective awards of the season.

Dansin’s well-taken volley from outside the box in Pirates’ 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns on November 1, also caught global football attention and was voted the best goal for the period under review. The volley, which left Bafana Bafana and Africa’s number one goalkeeper seeing stars, is surely a contender for Goal of the Season.

Dansin’s goal edged AmaZulu’s Riaan Hanamub’s wonder goal against Lamontville Golden Arrows, as well as Haashim Domingo’s curler against Orbit College. The winners were selected by an independent judging panel consisting of PSL-accredited journalists and broadcasters.

Dithejane earned the Betway Premiership Player of the Month award after continuing with his rich vein of form this season. The attacking midfielder was crucial in Galaxy’s impressive run over the last two months where he scored once and provided two assists to help his side head into the Christmas break in the top 8 bracket of the Betway Premiership.

Dithejane emerged the best player ahead of strong contenders in Orlando Pirates forward, Oswin Appollis as well as AmaZulu FC’s Athini Maqokolo who also impressed during the period under review.

It was back-to-back Betway Premiership Coach of the Month accolades for Pirates coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou who’s tactics ensured Pirates go into the break at the summit of the Betway Premiership. Ouaddou, who scooped the award last month steered the Bucs ship to four victories and a draw in five outings to rightfully earn his second award of the season ahead of strong competition.

As the proud title sponsor of the Premiership, Betway continues to bring supporters closer to the action through innovative fan-focused initiatives. The ongoing S’bonise & Win campaign gives fans attending home matches in their club colours the chance to instantly win up to R20,000. Building on this, the Dial Up games give supporters with active Betway accounts opportunities to win up to R50,000 at each home fixture.

Player of the Month – Puso Dithejane (TS Galaxy FC)

Coach of the Month – Abdeslam Ouaddou (Orlando Pirates)

Goal of the Month – Cemran Dansin (Orlando Pirates)

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content