Champagne on ice for Buccaneers after frustrating goalless draw

Durban City became the biggest party poopers after they spoiled Orlando Pirates’ celebrations by holding them to a 0-0 draw in front of their vociferous supporters at eSgodini sika Maminzela on Saturday.

The Pirates die-hard supporters, who filled the stadium to capacity, arrived in Orlando in a festive mood, ready to celebrate winning this season’s Betway Premiership league title, but the visitors from Durban had plans of their own.

Pirates needed a win to topple Mamelodi Sundowns from the top of the table and to become champions-elect with one match remaining. Bucs are now two points behind Sundowns and Saturday’s draw means that the champagne is on ice for the Buccaneers and a victory over Orbit College in Mbombela can seal the deal. However, a loss could embarrass Pirates and see Sundowns win their ninth PSL league title in a row.

As expected, Pirates dominated and went for the throat from the first whistle. They threw everything at City but found the visitors’ defence composed and very tight.

Durban City knew they could not match Pirates pound for pound, and their strategy was to employ a low block throughout the 90 minutes. The plan worked in the first 45 minutes as they frustrated Pirates and kept them at bay. The visitors did not give Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng a chance to dish out their magic as they assigned men to track their every move and not give them space to maneuver.

As a result, Pirates resorted to shooting from long range with Thalenthe Mbatha and Appollis the main instigators, but their efforts did not trouble the City goalkeeper.

Pirates striker Yanele Mbuthuma was pulled out after he suffered an injury in the early stages of the game after a clumsy tackle from the City defenders. Mbuthuma tried to soldier on and continued with the match, but the pain was relentless, and he was substituted by crowd-favourite Evidence Makgopa as half-time approached.

The second half was a replica of the first, with Pirates in charge and in control but they still struggled to find the key to City’s locked door. City’s sporadic attacks were few and far in between, hoping to catch Pirates on the counter attack but they exhausted all their energy in defending and winning a point away at Pirates’ slaughterhouse really felt like a victory.

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