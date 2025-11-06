Chelsea legend Salomon Kalou puts his money on Bafana to win 2025 Afcon

Ivory Coast and Chelsea legend Salomon Kalou has put his money on Bafana Bafana to do well and go all the way in the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco.

Kalou was speaking to the media after CAF and French company Canal+ announced that SuperSport will broadcast all 52 Afcon matches live in December.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe, the Canal+ entourage led by CEO David Mignot, Chairman Calvo Mawela, head of sports Rendani Ramovha, and South African Football Association [Safa] President Danny Jordaan were all present at the exciting announcement.

Kalou, who clinched the Afcon with the Ivory Coast in 2015, said, with conviction, that Bafana have what it takes to do well at the continental showpiece.

Bafana may surprise many

“It is very difficult to predict which team will surely win the Afcon. Because there is no longer a small team in this competition. And we saw it at the previous Afcon in the Ivory Coast,” Kalou said.

“I want to say the big countries, such as Nigeria, the Ivory Coast, and Morocco, will be favourites. But there are always surprises, such as South Africa.

“I think that they are back on the right track. They are doing very well and have even qualified for the World Cup next year.

“So, Bafana Bafana are back on the level that we all know. Because football here [Betway Premiership] is good, they have big clubs as well. And they have good youth programmes.

24 teams set to vie for Cup

“South Africa did very well at the last Afcon. And I am putting my money on them this year to surprise us,” Kalou added.

The Afcon is scheduled to kick off from December 21 to January 18 2026. A total of 24 teams are set to vie for the coveted continental trophy.

Ivory Coast are currently the reigning champions, after they defeated Nigeria 2-1 in the final last year. Bafana got knocked out in the semi-finals. They will be expected to at least go all the way to the final this year.

