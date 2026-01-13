Chicago Fire announces signing of Puso Dithejane from TS Galaxy

Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire have snapped up another young South African star, as they have announced the signing of Puso Dithejane from TS Galaxy on Tuesday.

“Welcome to the club, Puso,” Chicago Fire said in a social media post.

“We have acquired winger Puso Dithejane from TS Galaxy of South Africa’s Betway Premiership.”

Dithejane joins Chicago Fire on a four-and-a-half-year deal. And he will form part of the U-22 initiative and an international roster position alongside compatriot Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

One of SA’s finest attackers

“In welcoming Puso to Chicago, we’re adding one of South Africa’s best young attacking players to our team,” said Chicago Fire FC director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.

“His dynamic energy will add depth to our squad this season. This while also setting the foundation for him to continue developing and strengthening the team for many seasons to come.”

The 21-year-old joins the MLS outfit after spending the past two seasons with Galaxy. There he played in 63 total matches across all competitions, including a personal best of 27 matches this season and 12 starts.

So far in the 2025-2026 season, Dithejane has scored four goals and four assists. In addition to the Premiership, he also has significant tournament experience in the MTN8, Carling Knockout, and Nedbank Cup.

Dithejane’s highlight at Galaxy was when he scored the first hat-trick of the season in a 4-1 win against Chippa United.

The exciting young winger began his career at the Transnet School of Excellence. The school is one of South Africa’s premier youth development programmes. This was before joining the Kaizer Chiefs Academy.

Dithejane broke through the professional ranks at Amakhosi before securing a move to Galaxy on a free transfer after the club chucked him out.

