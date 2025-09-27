Chiefs and Pirates advance to next round of CAF club competitions

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates jumped to the next round of CAF continental club competition after they made it past the first preliminary round hurdle. The Buccaneers obliterated Lioli FC of Lesotho 4-0 (7-0 aggregate) after they had won 3-0 in the first leg in Bloemfontein last week. Pirates are campaigning in the Champions League.

Chiefs advanced to the next stage in the CAF Confederations Cup after a hard-fought victory against Kabuscorp de Palanca of Angola in the second leg match played at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Chiefs won 5-4 via penalty kicks after it ended 1-0 and 1-1 on aggregate.

Kabuscorp had won the first 1-0 in Luanda last week but they were eliminated in a very physical encounter in Johannesburg. There were ugly scenes throughout the match as both sets of players shoved and kicked each other silly. Teammates jumped from the bench and manhandled opposition players on numerous occasions. During the handbags, the referee dished out cards like Santa Clause handing out candy.

Up, up and away

The game took off like a stolen car; it was fast and furious. Dillon Solomons broke through before the fans had cleared their voicee and his shot from the right landed on top of the net, much to the relief of the visiting Angolans. Chiefs were very dangerous on the right where Solomons and Glody Lilepo operated. It was by no mistake Pule Mmodi drew a fine save from Kabuscorp goalkeeper in the 16th minute. This was from a move he started from deep in midfield and played a neat one-two with Lilepo before his blistering shot was saved.

Both teams threw everything at each other like warring siblings, but it was Chiefs who had the upper hand when Lilepo grabbed the much-needed goal. Lilepo pounced after goalkeeper Anselimo Mweni parried Solomons’ shot in his path. He thankfully rolled the ball into the net.

The second half followed the same pattern as the first and the shoving and the kicking continued. After 90 minutes, it was the lottery of penalties, and Chiefs converted all their spot kicks, while Kabuscorp’s Lucas Moises missed his penalty.

For Pirates, it was just a stroll in the park and the opportunity to give fringe players a run. They did all the hard work in the first leg and Saturday’s outing was just to complete the mauling.

