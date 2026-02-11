Chiefs and Pirates’ Soweto derby tickets sold out in less than 24 hours

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that tickets for the highly anticipated Soweto Derby between them and arch-rivals Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on February 28 are officially sold out.

The ticket sales opened yesterday (Tuesday) and in less than 24 hours, the sold-out signs were posted by Amakhosi, who are the host team for the match.

As expected, demand was overwhelming, with tickets snapped up in record time both online and at retail outlets. With 90, 000 supporters expected at The Calabash, fans of the two clubs can expect a thrilling encounter, given the strong performances of both teams in the league and Amakhosi’s impressive run in the CAF Confederation Cup.

In the PSL log, Pirates are sitting at number one, while Chiefs are occupying the third spot.

Supporters urged to arrive early

Supporters who secured tickets are strongly encouraged to arrive early at the stadium. This is order to enjoy the exciting activations and entertainment planned by Amakhosi and their sponsors. Early arrivals will also stand a chance to win fantastic prizes on the day.

Those without tickets are urged to watch the match from home with family and friends. For safety reasons, supporters are advised not to gather near the stadium, as security will be on high alert.

With this being one of the African continent’s biggest sporting events, the 184th clash between Soweto giants Amakhosi and their arch rivals has been on the lips of football followers for months now.

Tickets were sold online via the MyTicket app, available for download across platforms. They were also sold in-store at Shoprite, Checkers, and U-Save outlets nationwide.

Most of the affordable packages were sold out just a few hours after the sales were opened yesterday. Tickets for Level 1 and 5 were priced at R120. Level 2 tickets cost R170, and the Family Zone started at R320. Hospitality suite tickets are available through sports and events hospitality group SAIL.

