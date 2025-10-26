Chiefs and Stellenbosch march into CAF Confederation Cup group stages

Kaizer Chiefs advanced to the second stage of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup after a commanding 3–1 aggregate victory over AS Simba of the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.

Chiefs had held Simba to a goalless draw in the first leg away from home a week ago and returned to Johannesburg determined to finish the job. The mighty Amakhosi wasted no time asserting their dominance, piling pressure on the visitors right from the start. Their persistence paid off just two minutes into the match when AS Simba defender Etios Godspower Ighodara turned the ball into his own net.

Chiefs capitalised on Simba’s disorganised defence soon after, doubling their lead through Zitha Kwinika in the 14th minute. Glody M. Lilepo then sealed the victory, hammering home the third goal to put the tie beyond reach for the Congolese side.

Although Simba managed a consolation strike in the 81st minute, it did little to dent Chiefs’ impressive performance and qualification hopes. The win gives the Soweto giants renewed belief as they continue their quest to reclaim their glory days as one of Africa’s top football clubs.

Stellies keep SA winning DNA

Meanwhile, in another CAF Confederation Cup fixture involving a South African side, Stellenbosch FC cruised into the group stages after thrashing Angola’s 15 de Agosto 4–1 in the second leg of their second preliminary round tie at Athlone Stadium. The first leg had ended goalless in Luanda last week.

The Stellies started brightly, with Sanele Barns and Langelihle Phili both going close early on. Their attacking intent was rewarded in the 20th minute when they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Mojela inside the box. Thato Khiba stepped up and calmly converted from the spot to put his side ahead.

Goalkeeper Sage Stephens enjoyed a quiet first half as Stellenbosch’s backline effectively neutralised the visitors’ attacks. The Cape side doubled their lead ten minutes into the second half when Barns finished beautifully into the far corner.

Andre de Jong made it 3–0 after the hour mark, turning neatly inside the area before slotting past the helpless Agosto goalkeeper. Coach Steve Barker then made several substitutions to keep his players fresh for their midweek cup fixture, bringing on Chumani Butsaka, Omega Mdaka and Ibraheem Jabaar.

Agosto pulled one back with ten minutes remaining, but Stellenbosch restored their three-goal cushion in the 88th minute when Butsaka fired home a superb strike to complete a memorable 4–1 victory and secure progression to the group stages.

