Chiefs avoid Magesi’s high voltage shock with two late goals

Kaizer Chiefs avoided what could have been another historic win for Magesi FC when they scored two late goals to play to a 2-2 draw during their Betway Premiership match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night.

Amakhosi are now number eight with seven points after five games, while Magesi sit on 11th position.

Amakhosi had a disastrous start to the proceedings, as they conceded five minutes into the game when Wonderboy Makhubu fired home a bullet header after leaping the highest in the Chiefs box to give Magesi a surprise 1-0 lead.

After the goal, it was one way traffic for Chiefs the entire first half, as they kept on banging on the Magesi door in search of an equaliser.

Ranga Chivaviro got a golden opportunity to level matters after Mfundo Vilakazi’s brilliance on the touchline. Vilakazi whipped in a delightful cross but Chivaviro’s free header went straight at the goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze.

Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala also had their fair share in testing Chipezeze, but the Zimbabwean international shot-stopper was equal to the task, keeping the score 1-0 in favour of Magesi going into the break.

Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi made an instant reaction and introduced Gaston Sirino and Ashley du Preez for Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Chivaviro.

The home side came back looking livelier and more electrified, as they posed a threat to Fiacre Ntwari’s goal.

Clinton Larsen’s side eventually doubled their lead in the 72nd minute, when Edmore Chirambadare caught Ntwari on the near post with a spectacular free kick on the edge of the box to silence the Peter Mokaba crowd.

However, Nabi’s troops showed some fighting spirit and were suddenly gassed up, as Shabalala banged in two goals in a space of two minutes to awaken the Amakhosi supporters and game them some belief that they could win the game.

Chiefs continued to push until the last minute in search of the much-needed winning goal, but it was not to be as they could only settle for a draw and share the spoils.

Meanwhile, in Pretoria, Mamelodi Sundowns reduced the point gap between them and Orlando Pirates at the top when they thumped Cape Town City 3-0 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

This is thanks to a brace by Peter Shalulile and a stunning goal by Brazilian star Lucas Ribeiro. Polokwane City beat Royal AM 1-0, while Golden Arrows and SuperSport United settled for a goalless draw.

