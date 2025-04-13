Chiefs beat Sundowns to set up Soweto derby Nedbank Cup final

Orlando Pirates will defend their Nedbank Cup title against traditional archrivals, Kaizer Chiefs. This after the mighty Amakhosi came back from a 1-0 deficit to beat Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in the semifinal at the bursting Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday, April 13.

Earlier in the first half, Sundowns looked like they would emerge victorious when they took the lead through Tebogo Mokeona’s free-kick. Dillan Solomon had been adjudged to have fouled Marcelo Allende in added time. Chiefs however would still have their say. Would-be Man of the Match, Wandile Duba levelled for 1-1 . Then substitute Ashley Du Preez put the game beyond Sundowns when he slotted home with only a minute to the final whistle. Another substitute George Matlou was responsible for the cross from which Du Preez converted.

The final will be played on May 10 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. This will be the second meeting between the Soweto giants in a week.

They will lock horns in the league at FNB Stadium on May 3 in a dress rehearsal for the big game.

Pirates earned their passage to this final when they overcame Marumo Gallants 1-0 earlier in the day.

Chiefs haven’t laid their hands on silverware in a decade. The clash against Pirates in the Ke Yona Cup could be the turning point they so crave.

“It is in the boys’ hands, and conquering Sundowns today should be a turning point for them to lift something and pride in themselves,” said Chiefs coach, Nasreddine Nabi after the game.

Sundowns coach, Miguel Cardoso couldn’t hide his disappointment for the failure to reach the final. Amasandawana finished runners-up last season.

“We had it on our side, but one slight mistake by our defenders and poor refereeing on the day has cost us big time,” said a dejected Cardoso. He was referring to the winning goal Du Preez scored suspiciously from an offside position.

Chiefs are the most successful club in the history of this competition with 13 victories. However that is long gone history as those feats were in the 1970s and 80s. For the past 12 years they have tried unsuccessfully to lift this trophy regarded as South Africa’s FA Cup version. The last time they won it was in 2013 while Pirates were the victors in the last two editions.

