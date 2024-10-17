Chiefs beef up Nabi’s technical team with new assistant coach

Kaizer Chiefs have beefed up Nasreddine Nabi’s technical team and confirmed the appointment of Cedric Kaze as the new assistant coach on Thursday.

This is after the surprise exit of Fernando da Cruz recently.

Kaze brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Amakhosi coaching set-up that has shown glimpses of improvement under Nabi so far this season.

The Burundi-born previously worked alongside Nabi at Tanzanian giants Young Africans, where they achieved significant success together, winning six trophies in two seasons.

Deep understanding of the game

“This strategic addition to coach Nasreddine Nabi’s technical team aims to bolster the club’s performance and aspirations for the season,” Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Mortaung Jr. said in a statement.

“Coach Cedric has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of the game throughout his coaching career.

“His tactical expertise and experience in various coaching roles make him a perfect fit to complement Nabi’s vision for the team.

“His familiarity with coach Nabi’s methods and their proven partnership will be invaluable as we aim for excellence on the pitch.”

The 45-year-old boasts an impressive CV, which includes a bachelor’s degree in sports science, a CAF A licence, as well as a German Football Federation A licence.

Coach of the Year

In 2012, Kaze was named Coach of the Year for East and Central Africa.

Kaze worked with the national teams in Burundi, where he started as an assistant coach for the U17 team in 2007 and became an assistant coach to the senior national team.

He later coached Burundi’s U20 and U23 sides until he left for Canada in 2015.

In Canada, he worked for a youth football training institution before moving to the Barcelona Academy, where he worked for two-and-a-half years.

He has also worked as a head coach in Burundan, Rwandan, and Tanzanian domestic football, where he was also a technical director.

Kaze joins Khalil Ben Youssef, Ilyes Mzoughi, and Safi Majdi on the Amakhosi technical team.