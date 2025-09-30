Chiefs blast through to CAF Confed next round

No grey weather formed against Kaizer Chiefs as the sun that briefly came out in Jozi shone upon them as they advance to the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary rounds after edging Kabuscorp 5-4 on penalties at FNB Stadium yesterday.

The Glamour Boys are making their first appearance in the CAF interclub competition for the first time since they played in the CAF Champions League final against Al Ahly during the 2020/21 season.

They will, though, be going to play continental football without outgoing coach Nasreddine Nabi, who is still negotiating the termination of his contract with the club hierarchy.

Chiefs started the game with intent, as they attacked, attacked and attacked the visitors from the onset, leaving them with no room to breathe. Amakhosi finally scored the much-needed goal on the brink of half-time through Glody Lilepo.

The Glamour Boys kept on banging on the Kabuscorp door, but their efforts did not do any damage to the Angolan outfit, who ensured that they defended with their lives and took the tie straight to penalties.

As footballers usually say, penalties are a lottery, and the Glamour Boys hit the jackpot and sent a nervy FNB crowd into a frenzy. Brandon Petersen was the hero for Chiefs, as he managed to save one spot kick from Kabuscorp.

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates had Lesotho outfit Lioli FC for lunch when they smashed them 4-0 to seal the victory 7-0 on aggregate. Tshepang Moremi and Yanela Mbuthuma both scored two goals apiece to see the Pirates ship cruise to the next round of the Champions League.

