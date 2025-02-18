Chiefs, Bucs and Downs all get favourable draws in Nedbank Cup

The 2025 Nedbank Cup edition is slowly but surely going down to the wire, as there are now eight teams remaining — including the “big three” Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Defending champions Pirates will face off against SuperSport United, while their Soweto rivals Chiefs will travel to Western Cape to face Stellenbosch FC.

Sundowns found themselves entangled in the Royal AM saga. And they are unsure who they will face between Milford FC and Sekhukhune United, as MaMkhize’s side is set to be kicked out of the league due to their financial woes.

Likely to advance to next round

It goes without saying that the Buccaneers, Amakhosi, and Masandawana all got favourable fixtures and will likely all advance to the next round with the odds stacked in their favour.

All three teams advanced to the next stage of the competition with a convincing round of 16 victories.

The Sea Robbers beat Baroka FC 3-1, and the Glamour Boys thrashed Chippa United 3-0. While the Brazilians eased past ABC Motsepe Foundation amateurs Mpheni Home Defenders with a 2-0 win.

Just like Pirates, who are on a mission to defend their Nedbank title for a record three times, and Sundowns, who will want to redeem themselves after losing in the final last season, Chiefs will be setting a target of their own, which is ending their decade-long trophy drought.

Amakhosi confident

Having completed a league double against Stellenbosch this season, Amakhosi will be confident in progressing to the semifinals of the competition.

Pirates themselves will be facing a side that they have beaten twice this season. And striker Tshegofatso Mabasa is adamant that they have what it takes to go all the way to defend their crown.

“It’s a cup competition and I think on the day, the team that wants it more is the one that will go through,” Mabasa said after the quarterfinal draw in Randburg on Monday.

“We have played them twice already this season and managed to win both those games. But we know that this one is going to be a completely different ball game.

Well prepared

“[However], I am sure the boys and the coaches will prepare well and hard for this game. And hopefully we will go all the way in the Nedbank Cup to defend our title.”

The other last eight fixtures will see Motsepe Foundation Championship side Durban City host Marumo Gallants. This after knocking out in-form TS Galaxy last week Friday. Gallants advanced to the next stage of the competition with a 1-0 win over AmaZulu.

Nedbank Cup last quarterfinal draw:

Durban City vs Marumo Gallants

Mamelodi Sundowns v Royal AM/Milford FC/Sekhukhune United

SuperSport United v Orlando Pirates

Stellenbosch FC v Kaizer Chiefs

