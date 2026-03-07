Chiefs, Bucs sponsors announce Season 2 of the Tsamaya Pre-season Tour

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs official sponsors have announced Season 2 of the most exclusive fan experience in South African football. The 2026 Vodacom Tsamaya Pre-Season Tour will once again see a select group of fans travel with the teams on their pre-season tours to Europe.

Last season, Pirates went to Spain for their off-season preparations, while Chiefs spent some time in the Netherlands fine-tuning themselves for the new season.

It is the single biggest football fan reward for Vodacom subscribers, with five Buccaneers and five Amakhosi fans allowed exclusive access to their favourite teams on their respective tours, the venues and dates of which will be announced later. The lucky winners will spend time with the players at training sessions and at matches and will have an opportunity to meet their football heroes and get an inside look at what they’re planning for the new season.

To win a place on the tour, customers need to either purchase the R49 10GB data bundle that is available exclusively on VodaPay and which is valid for seven days or any other advertised Vodacom products or services.

“Last year’s Vodacom Tsamaya Pre-Season Tour made history because before this, no fans had ever traveled with the teams on their pre-season tours. It gave the fans a look behind the scenes of the preparations of two of the biggest clubs in the game. So we’re delighted that we can announce Season 2 of a reward that showcases Vodacom’s heart for football, and these two iconic clubs bring the fans even closer to their passion,” said Andisa Ntsubane, Managing Executive: Brand Marketing and Communications Africa, Vodacom.

Mpho Mamabolo won the opportunity to attend last year’s Vodacom Tsamaya Pre-Season Tour with Chiefs in the Netherlands and described it as the greatest experience any supporter could be lucky to have.

Said Mamabolo: “You feel blessed to win such a competition with such a great club, and especially with a club that you’ve loved and followed your entire life. It was a dream come true. It’s life-changing. To be in the camp, to experience the players, to go abroad and meet so many amazing people – you just come back and your life is different. You understand football differently. You have a relationship with your team, and you appreciate fully what goes on behind the scenes at Kaizer Chiefs. I would do it 10 times over again if I could.”

From the Buccaneers, Teboho Mokemane was the chosen winner, and he said he was blown away by the professionalism of the entire trip. “It was my first time overseas, and everything was on point. From the hospitality to seeing the coach put the players through their paces in training. I enjoyed myself so much. We had a fantastic group of winners, and we all enjoyed ourselves. Marbella was beautiful. I’d encourage any fan to please enter. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

