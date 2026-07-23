Chiefs buoyed by Mayo’s permanent move to Naturena ahead of Toyota Cup

Kaizer Chiefs will go into the 2026 Toyota Cup match on Sunday buoyed by the news that they have secured on-loan striker Khanyisa Mayo on a permanent deal. The former Bafana Bafana striker was on a loan spell from Algerian giants CR Belouizdad, and he impressed in his first season at the Glamour Boys.

On Sunday, when Chiefs come up against Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League reigning champions Scottland FC in the third edition of the tournament, Mayo could be expected to lead the Amakhosi attack. In the opposition dugout, Scottland FC will boast prolific former Chiefs strikers Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat, among their ranks. The off-season match will take place at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace in Rustenburg, and kick-off is at 3:00pm.

The Toyota Cup was inaugurated in 2024 when Amakhosi hosted Young Africans of Tanzania in Bloemfontein. The 2025 edition was held in Durban, where Asante Kotoko of Ghana were the guests. Both events featured ‘legends’ matches as curtain-raisers, a tradition that continues this year.

With gates opening at 09:00am, the programme begins at noon with a ‘legends’ exhibition match between Kaizer Chiefs Legends and Jozi Masters. The ‘legends’ match will feature former Bafana Bafana internationals and celebrated icons who have played for various teams.

According to Chiefs, Mayo’s deal was finalised for an undisclosed fee agreed upon between the two Clubs. Mayo, who worked hard during his one-season loan stint, now commits his future to Chiefs as the team prepares for an ambitious campaign under new head coach Fernando Da Cruz. The 27-year-old forward will be a key part of the squad competing in both the domestic league and continental CAF competitions.

Known for his pace, creativity, and eye for goal, Mayo has already established himself as a fan favourite at Naturena. His permanent move strengthens Amakhosi’s attacking options and signals the Club’s intent to challenge for glory both locally and across Africa.

Combatant Chiefs midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu said that the match will give them an opportunity to understand their new coach’s training methods. Ndlovu has established himself as midfield hardman of note with his uncompromising and no-nonsense approach.

“Going into the Toyota Cup, our main test will be to see how much we are attuned to the new coach’s philosophy and fine-tuning our combinations and general understanding of how we want to play,” said Ndlovu of the fixture.

“I beg for our fans to be patient and trust the process because I believe we are currently building something special and the supporters are always a big part of it.”

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