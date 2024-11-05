Chiefs call out ‘intoxicated’ troublemakers at soccer matches

Following their 4-0 Carling Knockout loss to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs are addressing some of the shady incidents that occurred and nearly marred a beautiful football match played in front of a sold-out crowd at the FNB Stadium.

A section of irate Chiefs fans threw missiles onto the pitch when the outcome was not in their favour.

Some even barged onto the pitch, which might have had disastrous results. To prevent a catastrophe, security and SAPS personnel took prompt, decisive action.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee, which previously chastised Amakhosi following their match against Sundowns at the same venue in September, has now sanctioned the Chiefs again.

Once more, some Chiefs fans felt that the referee was unfairly punishing them by allowing what they claimed were off-side goals from the Brazilians.

Chiefs management apologises

Said Chiefs in a statement: “We would like to sincerely apologise to all stakeholders, sponsors, the PSL, the South African Football Association (Safa), and our loyal supporters for the disappointing incidents witnessed on Saturday during the Carling Knockout Cup quarterfinal match against Mamelodi Sundowns.

“While it was a beautiful day for football, it was unfortunately marred by behaviour that has no place in our beloved game.”

“The invasion of the pitch and the throwing of missiles onto the field are completely unacceptable.

“Despite thorough preparations for the sold-out match, we observed issues arising early on, with some supporters already under the influence of alcohol before the game, leading to unwanted incidents.

“This highlights a pressing societal issue that the football industry and our communities must address collectively.”

Praise for well-behaved supporters

The statement reads further: “We would like to acknowledge the multitude of supporters who have thrown their full weight behind the team this season by turning out in big numbers during home and away matches.

“This support has really bolstered the team and is deeply appreciated. Of the seven games played this season, four have been sold out, with others attracting near-capacity crowds.”

The club also praised supporters who behaved in an excellent manner.

“We want to specifically commend the majority of supporters who heeded our call and arrived early at the stadium and conducted themselves admirably, showing true sportsmanship despite the match’s outcome.

“It is our hope that we can put an end to this negative behaviour, ensuring that our stadiums remain safe havens for both young and old supporters.

“The safety of everyone involved in the game — players, officials, and fans — is our top priority. Together, let us uphold the integrity and joy of the beautiful game.”

Excessive drinking condemned

The club added: “We strongly condemn the excessive drinking observed at the match. Such behaviour not only jeopardises the safety of others but also tarnishes the reputation of our loyal fan base. We advise supporters to drink responsibly.

‘We acknowledge that three fans were arrested and appeared in court on Monday morning. We support the legal process and trust that justice is served.

“The Club will also make recommendations that fans who behave badly are banned from attending football matches in South Africa.

“In light of these events, and having done so before the match, we will continue working on initiatives to promote responsible behaviour among fans, including awareness programmes about the impact of excessive alcohol consumption, early arrival at the stadium, and the importance of supporting the team respectfully.”

