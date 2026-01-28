Chiefs can overtake rivals Pirates if they beat Gallants in Bloem tonight

Kaizer Chiefs will get a big opportunity to evict Orlando Pirates from the number two spot on the Betway Premiership log table when they face Marumo Gallants at the Dr. Petros Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein tonight (Wednesday) at 7.30pm.

Chiefs are on the up after an impressive start to the new year, having recorded two much-needed wins in as many matches. They opened 2026 with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Golden Arrows in the league. And they secured another victory in Ndola, Zambia in the CAF Confederations Cup on Sunday. There, they nailed Zesco United 1-0 in front of their home supporters. With that win in Ndola, they boosted their chances of qualifying for the group stages.

Vilakazi looks to score against Gallants

Locally, they are now trailing second-placed Bucs by two points. And a victory over Bahlabani ba Ntwa will send a strong message to both Pirates and log-leaders that they can no longer be taken for granted in this league race that is turning into a huge spectacle and a blockbuster.

With Chiefs firmly in the league title race with half of the season remaining, Amakhosi’s dribbling wizard Mfundo Vilakazi says that he would love to score against Gallants one more time.

“The three points were important for us even though we couldn’t play our football due to the bumpy pitch. But we adapted well enough to get the win,” the 20-year-old said on the club’s website.

Own game plan decisive factor

“Because of the Afcon break, there’s very little time between games. But as players we have to adjust to the situation and get on with it. As a player, I am just looking to help the team because everyone is going to have to contribute. I think the most important thing in these conditions is to get some rest between matches,” he added.

According to the website, Gallants seem to reserve their better performances for facing big teams. But for Vilakazi, executing their own game plan will be the decisive factor in the outcome.

“I believe that if we play our football, the results will come. It will be nice to get another three points away from home,” he says, noting that he scored away to Gallants last season. It crossed my mind, and I think I’d like to do it again,” Vilakazi explained further.

