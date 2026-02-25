Chiefs co-coach cites poor finishing as reason for defeat to Stellies

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef did not beat about the bush in explaining the reason behind their disappointing defeat to Stellenbosch FC, pointing out poor finishing in front of goals as the catalyst.

Stellenbosch produced a comeback to beat Chiefs 2-1 in front of their home fans at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

Wasted chances

Amakhosi started the game well and created several clear-cut goal-scoring chances, but their failure to be clinical meant that they only went into the break with a 1-0 slender lead.

They rued their missed opportunities in the second half, as the visitors, who have now beaten them three times this season, came out stronger in the second half and scored two goals that secured them three points.

“Firstly, we must apologise to our fans for this result. I think we dominated the first half; we were better than the opposition and created a lot of opportunities,” Ben Youssef said during his post-match press conference.

“We missed a lot of chances in the first half. I said it before, and I am repeating it … when you are better than the opponent, you must finish off your chances.

“We started the second half badly, conceding the first goal in the first five minutes. Then we tried to make a substitution, who we thought would add value — but I think Stellenbosch were better and they deserve to win this game.”

Bracing for derby

Amakhosi have now managed one win in their last four matches, four matches and have the Soweto Derby ahead of them against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

They will be expected to react positively by their supporters and return to winning ways at the expense of their biggest rivals, who themselves have not been on a good run of form, having lost their last two matches.

So, that means the two Soweto giants will head into their classic derby encounter wounded and desperate to win the hearts of their respective supporters with maximum points.

Chislett shines

Meanwhile, the only positive that came out of Amakhosi’s bad day at the office was the performance of Ethan Chislett, who made his first appearance since joining the club seven months ago.

“We waited for seven months so that he could be as good as he was today [on Tuesday]. We wanted to introduce him at the right moment. He was one of the best players,” Ben Youssef added.

