Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze spreads his wings, assists Burundi in Afcon qualifiers

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze is spreading his wings on the international scene and will be assisting his country of birth, Burundi, in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations preliminary round of qualifiers this Fifa calendar weekend.

Kaze seems to have turned the corner after registering two consecutive wins in the Betway Premiership, despite having a topsy-turvy time with his co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef at Amakhosi.

Chiefs were doing so badly that a group of angry fans marched to the club’s headquarters and demanded that Kaze and Ben Youssef be fired.

Kaze has been called up to join the Burundi national team during the current Fifa international break, and Chiefs have given the coach the green light to assist his countrymen in their quest to book their tickets for next year’s Afcon, which will be held in Tanzania, Uganda, and Kenya.

Burundi will face Chad in the Afcon preliminary qualifiers, playing away on March 27 and at home four days later.

Chiefs wish Kaze well

Kaze, a Burundian national who previously served as assistant coach for his country’s national team until 2015, will assume a new role as technical adviser, working alongside the current technical team.

He will return to Naturena after the second qualifier on March 31 as the Glamour Boys prepare for their next Betway Premiership fixture against Orbit College on Easter Monday (April 6) in Gqeberha.

Chiefs have wished Kaze well as he shares his expertise and continues to grow his experience on the international stage.

Meanwhile, Chiefs’ next league match against Orbit has been moved from Rustenburg to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

Orbit, which are the host, requested the change of venue due to the unavailability of the Royal Bafokeng Stadium and to better accommodate the expected crowd.

In addition to the venue change, the date and kick-off time have also been adjusted.

The match, initially scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, at 7.30pm, will now take place on Easter Monday at 3pm.

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