Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi happy with showing against Vitesse

They may have lost the match 2-1 but Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has explained that he is happy with the kind of performance his players displayed against Dutch club Vitesse on Tuesday night.

Amakhosi are on an off-season camp in the Netherlands where they have lined-up a number of friendly matches to prepare for the coming Betway Premiership next month. Against Vitesse, Nabi tried several combinations and also changed his team in the second half to give most of the players an opportunity to prove their worth.

In all fairness, the Chiefs players did not quiet come to the party and their legions of hard-to-impress supporters were not charmed by the last night’s showing. Chiefs’ next pre-season training match will be against FC Utrecht behind closed doors on Friday, July 11 at 4:00pm. Maybe the players can turn the tables around and impress the coach and their supporters.

“It’s all about the objective we have set out for our pre-season. We trained very hard the last few days, which was very tough for the players physically. So, I am not really worried about the result of this pre-season training match,” said coach Nabi after the match.

“It’s more about seeing all the players in action and trying out different formations. We controlled the game in the first half and could even perhaps have scored one or two more goals.

“Vitesse though played very aggressively in the second half. Too aggressively, I felt. However, that was also a good lesson for our players – how to deal with this kind of aggressive display from an opponent. Overall, I am happy with what I saw tonight,” he added.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content