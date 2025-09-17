Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi’s CAF coaching papers may have expired

In shocking news surrounding Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi future at Naturena, Sunday World has established that the Tunisian’s CAF coaching license may have expired and thus the club has decided to part ways with him by mutual consent. Information reaching this publication is the papers that Nabi has, are no longer applicable in CAF competitions.

Reports that Chiefs and Nabi are parting ways have caught up like wildfire and Amakhosi are currently preparing for their journey in the preliminary rounds of the CAF Confederations Cup where they will face Angolan outfit Kabuscorp SC in Luanda on Saturday. CAF have barred coaches who do not have qualifications to sit on the bench during their continental club competitions – and this is said to be one of the reasons the two parties are severing ties.

The straw that broke the camel’s back could be Chiefs’ embarrassing 3-1 defeat last night (Tuesday) at the hands of Sekhukhune United in front of their fans at the FNB Stadium.

Going back a few steps, when the season started, the Chiefs coach was forced to travel back to his country Tunisia after his wife was involved in a motorcar accident. His assistants Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze took over and Amakhosi had one of the brightest starts in the Betway Premiership.

Ben Youssef and Kaze registered three consecutive wins. They defeated Stellenbosch FC 2-0, then nailed both Polokwane City and Richards Bay United by a 1-0 scoreline. Upon his return Nabi drew 0-0 with Sundowns, defeated Golden Arrows 1-0 before they were clobbered 3-1 by Sekhukhune United on Tuesday night.

Chiefs fans have been calling for Ben Youssef to take over as the head coach since the players responded well to his tactics. It remains to be seen whether the supporters’ prayers will be answered if the club will hand over the reins to Ben Youssef.

Chiefs players have been calling for the club to appoint Nabi when he was still coaching Young Africans in Tanzania. Nabi had joined FAR Rabat in Morocco when Chiefs obtained his signature and was lured to revive Amakhosi in the Betway Premieship. Even though he struggled in his first season in charged, he won the hearts of Chiefs fans when he ended the club’s 10-year trophy drought by winning the Nedbank Cup – the victory was even sweeter by the fact that they defeated enemies Orlando Pirates 2-1 in the final in Durban.

This is a developing story…

