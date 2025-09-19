Chiefs confirm outgoing coach Nasreddine Nabi not with the team in Angola

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that outgoing coach Nasreddine Nabi did not travel with the team to Angola for the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round amid contractual termination talks.

Nabi, who is expected to leave Naturena, is negotiating with the Amakhosi hierarchy to end his contract early.

“Kaizer Chiefs confirms that head coach Nasreddine Nabi is currently not with the team as discussions between the club and the coach remain ongoing,” Chiefs said in a statement on Friday morning.

“The matter is internal in nature and is being addressed through the appropriate processes.

“The club remains focused on ensuring stability and continuity for the players and supporters during this period. This is an internal matter, and no further details will be shared at this stage.

“We appreciate the continued support and understanding of our supporters and the broader football community. Any updates will be communicated through official club channels when appropriate.”

The Tunisian tactician’s UEFA Pro Licence is said to have expired and requires renewal if he is to sit on the bench during Amakhosi’s Confederations Cup campaign.

CAF has banned unqualified coaches from the bench during continental club competitions, which is one reason the two parties are parting ways.

Youssef and Kaze in charge

The strained working relationship between Nabi and his assistants, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, is another purported reason why the Glamour Boys allegedly threw him out.

Chiefs will square off against Kabuscorp SCP in the first leg, which is scheduled to take place at 11 de Novembro Stadium in Luanda on Saturday. The game starts at 5pm.

Ben Youssef and Kaze, who are highly qualified coaches, will take charge of the fixture against Kabuscorp.

The duo is also expected to lead the side in their upcoming Betway Premiership encounter against Marumo Gallants next Wednesday, with the club hoping to have reached common ground with Nabi.

Amakhosi are expected to announce the surprise exit of Nabi from the club in the coming days.

Nabi will leave the Glamour Boys having ended their decade-long trophy drought when he delivered the elusive Nedbank Cup after beating Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates 2-1 in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium last season.

Kaizer Chiefs’ travelling squad:

Goalkeepers:

Brandon Petersen, Bruce Bvuma, Fiacre Ntwari

Defenders:

Zitha Kwinika, Aden McCarthy, Inacio Miguel, Reeve Frosler, Bradley Cross, Paseka Mako

Midfielders:

George Matlou, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Thabo Cele, Mfundo Vilakazi, Mduduzi Shabalala, Gaston Sirino

Forwards:

Glody Lilepo, Pule Mmodi, Ashley du Preez, Flavio Da Silva, and Wandile Duba.

