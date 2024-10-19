Chiefs, Downs wallop opponents in Carling Knockout

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns advanced to the Carling Knockout quarterfinals in emphatic fashion after beating SuperSport United 4-0 and Golden Arrows 5-0 respectively, in the Last 16 round of the competition.

Amakhosi, who walloped SuperSport, join Stellenbosch FC, Sundowns, Marumo Gallants, Cape Town City, and Magesi FC in the last eight.

Gaston Sirino fired Amakhosi to the lead when he dazzled past the defenders and drilled a shot from outside the box to leave SuperSport shot-stopper Ricardo with no chance.

At the stroke of half-time, Amakhosi striker Ranga Chivaviro could have doubled their lead when Wandile Duba set him up with a seater, but the lanky striker pulled his shot wide.

Moments in the second half, Sirino was once again in the thick of things when he whipped in a corner that captain Yusuf Maart connected well with to give Chiefs a two-goal cushion.

Matsatsantsa tried to push for a goal, as they applied pressure to the Chiefs defense, with goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari making a couple of crucial saves to keep his clean sheet intact.

On the other end of the pitch, the Glamour Boys added to their goal tally through Chivaviro, who finally got his goal when he scored on the edge of the box to steer Chiefs to the next round of the competition in style.

Meanwhile, in the earlier kick-off, Sundowns proved to be too strong for Golden Arrows, as they hammered them 5-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

This is thanks to goals from Thapelo Morena and Iqraam Rayners in the first half. Coach Manqoba Mngqithi’s men picked up from where they left off in the second half and put three more goals past Arrows goalkeeper Edward Maova.

Mothobi Mvala got on the end of Teboho Mokoena’s corner, who had just returned to the pitch for Sundowns for the first time since September.

Peter Shalulile and teenager Kutlwano Letlhaku put the icing on the cake just seconds after his introduction.