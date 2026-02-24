Chiefs drop points ahead of derby, while Downs overtake Bucs at the top

Kaizer Chiefs head into the Soweto Derby on Saturday looking all sorts of shaky and with a lot to think about after a disappointing Betway Premiership defeat to Stellenbosch FC at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

Amakhosi suffered a 2-1 defeat to Stellies, a result that puts them under immense pressure heading into the big one against Orlando Pirates on Saturday, and surely, their fans will expect a strong reaction from the team at the weekend.

Devin Titus haunted Amakhosi once again, as his 87th-minute goal was the difference on the night. Langelihle Phili cancelled out Flavio Silva’s goal and helped Stellies return to the Winelands with a smile on their faces and three crucial points.

The result means that Chiefs remain in number four, level on 30 points with fifth-placed AmaZulu, who also got a sucker punch at the death from Mamelodi Sundowns through substitute Marcelo Allende at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

For Masandawana, the result means they leapfrog Pirates at the top of the standings, equal on 38 points, but with a better goal difference.

Returning to league action for the first time since their CAF Confederations Cup upset about two weeks ago, Amakhosi displayed all sorts of confidence and glimpses of what they are capable of on a good day in the first half but failed to maintain their momentum in the second half.

Stellenbosch came out stronger and managed to score two quality goals to complete their dominance against Chiefs this season, having already knocked them out of two cup competitions.

Amakhosi will now want to bounce back and return to winning ways on Saturday against an equally wounded Pirates, who also will head into the much-anticipated Soweto Derby clash at the back of two back-to-back defeats.

