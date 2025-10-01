Chiefs drop points at home again after draw against AmaZulu

Kaizer Chiefs not only dropped points at home, but they also continued to move further down the Betway Premiership log standings after their 1-1 draw against AmaZulu at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

Amakhosi are winless in their last three league games at home and are number five on the table with 15 points after eight games.

AmaZulu, on the other hand, also continued their uninspiring record away from home, as they have not won any of their six games on the road so far this season, which will be a major concern for coach Arthur Zwane.

The tempo of the game was at its utmost high from the onset, as Chiefs took the game to AmaZulu and controlled most parts of the game.

Amakhosi created numerous goal-scoring opportunities; however, the visitors punished them in the 21st minute, when striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya caught the Amakhosi defence napping and pounced on a loose ball in the near-post.

Chiefs could have made an instant response through the penalty spot, but fan-favourite Glody Lilepo missed after Usuthu goalkeeper Darren Johnson guessed the right way and pulled a good save.

But shortly after the penalty miss, Mduduzi Shabalala scored a scorcher and left Johnson with no chance, when he curled the ball from an awkward angle inside the box to head into the break all square.

Chiefs could have gone into the half-time break with a 2-1 lead, but Khanyisa Mayo’s unnecessary intervention on Pule Mmodi’s chip over Johnson, which was just inches away from crossing the goal line, was flagged offside.

The second half was more frustrating for the Amakhosi fans as the Glamour Boys picked up from where they left off and created more scoring chances, but failed to convert and had to settle for yet another frustrating draw in front of their home fans.

Chiefs will now shift their focus to the Carling Knockout, where they will travel to Cape Town to take on Stellenbosch FC on Sunday.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content