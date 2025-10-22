Chiefs drop points at home again, while Pirates edge PLK City in Orlando

Kaizer Chiefs’ winless run in the Betway Premiership continued, after they were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Siwelele FC at the FNB Stadium on a chilly Wednesday night.

Amakhosi have not won a game in the league in their four previous outings and remain at number four in the log standings with 16 points.

Heading the Amakhosi ship alone in the absence of co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef, Cedric Kaze named a relatively strong starting lineup, with Mduduzi Shabalala, Wandile Duba, Mfundo Vilakazi, and debutant Etiosa Ighodaro, leading the attack.

Ben Youssef is said to be back home in Tunisia to handle some personal matters.

Lehlohonolo Seema, on the Siwelele bench, did not make a lot of changes from the team that lost to Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout, with left back Neo Rapoo returning to the starting lineup after the SA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

Amakhosi started both halves like a house on fire, especially in the second stanza, as they created enough goal-scoring opportunities but failed to convert and find the back of the net.

Shabalala and substitute Glody Lilepo were the closest to breaking the deadlock for the Glamour Boys on both ends, but it was not meant to be once again in front of their home fans, and they had to settle for another draw.

Across town in Orlando, where Pirates hosted Polokwane City at Es’godini, Tshepang Moremi’s strike early in the first half was the difference, as the Buccaneers walked away with maximum points and returned to winning ways after their CAF Champions League setback at the weekend.

Stellenbosch FC and Golden Arrows saw their seven-goal thriller end in favour of the team from the Winelands, as they won 4-3 at the Athlone Stadium.

