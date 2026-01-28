Chiefs evict Pirates from second spot after win over Gallants

The Betway Premiership title race is getting more exciting after Kaizer Chiefs overtook arch-rivals Orlando Pirates to take second position on the league standings.

Amakhosi produced a hard-fought 1-0 win over a hapless Marumo Gallants during their encounter at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Wednesday night.

DR Congo international Glody Lilepo scored a goal-of-the-season contender when he fired a shot from almost 50 yards by the touchline, leaving a fully stretched Washington Arubi with no chance whatsoever.

Amakhosi have now registered 30 points, one point ahead of Pirates and two points behind log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. However, the Buccaneers still have two games in hand and will return to league action against Magesi FC on Saturday.

The Glamour Boys became the first team in the league to inflict a home defeat on Gallants. They also became the first team to record three wins in a row in all competitions.

For Gallants, it is back to the drawing board, as they have lost back-to-back matches since their return to action this year. They last tasted a league on October 19 last year, and this poor run will be a serious concern for the coach and the club hierarchy.

Their next match will be against in-form AmaZulu FC at home on Saturday. Amakhosi, on the other hand, will shift their attention to the CAF Confederations Cup this coming weekend, when they host Zambian outfit Zesco United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

