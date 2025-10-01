Chiefs eye three points as they host AmaZulu at FNB Stadium

Fresh from their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Angolan side Kabuscorp SCP in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round, Kaizer Chiefs return to Betway Premiership action with a midweek clash against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

Amakhosi currently occupy fifth spot on the log with 14 points after four wins, two draws, and a single defeat. Defender Dillan Solomons believes victory against Usuthu is non-negotiable if Chiefs are to maintain momentum.

“At the moment, we are in our best form. But our main concern is that we lack some final passes and finishing our scoring opportunities. It’s a work in progress though. And we are slowly getting there,” said the 28-year-old former Steenberg FC player.

Solomons, who made his 57th appearance in the Gold and Black since joining in 2022, emphasised the importance of the clash.

Eye on the big prize

“The results are obviously not coming as we anticipated. But we are taking each game as it comes. Because we have to remain focused in the league, CAF competition, and the domestic cups lying ahead.”

A win will keep Chiefs within touching distance of the frontrunners — who have played more matches. While also boosting confidence ahead of Saturday’s Carling Knockout showdown with Stellenbosch.

AmaZulu, meanwhile, head into the encounter under the guidance of Chiefs legend and former coach Arthur Zwane. Usuthu have shown mixed form this season. They collected 11 points from seven outings with three victories. Also two draws, and two defeats, which sees them sitting in ninth position.

Amazulu lost their last match, 3-1 away to TS Galaxy on September 24.

Wednesday’s fixture is the final league match for both teams before the October FIFA international break.

Chiefs’ technical team will also welcome back several players. The players were unavailable for continental duty due to registration constraints. And this will give them a broader selection pool.

