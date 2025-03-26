Chiefs fans are tired of talking; they want us to react – Cele

Talking is not a solution or something that the Kaizer Chiefs fans are interested in and need right now; all they want to see is our positive reaction on the pitch.

That is according to Amakhosi’s midfielder Thabo Cele, as the Glamour Boys return to Betway Premiership action against Golden Arrows at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi come from a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Richards Bay FC and have only won one match of their last five league games.

We need our supporters

Ahead of the league encounter against a revved-up Arrows side under new coach Manqoba Mngqithi, Cele said that a positive reaction is the only thing that will make fans happy.

“In these situations, I think talking is not really something that the fans need. All they want to see is our positive reaction on the pitch,” Cele said.

“All I can say to the fans is that despite these difficult moments, which we are faced with as a team, we need our supporters because without them, it’s going to become even more difficult for us.

“So, we are just going to have to go back to the drawing board and show Amakhosi fans that we need them. We need to be actionable.”

My heart has always been at Chiefs

The 28-year-old has been a breath of fresh air since joining his boyhood club during the January transfer window and fitted in like a glove in coach Nasredinne Nabi’s set-up.

Cele also opened up about what contributed to him settling in well at Amakhosi and having an instant impact.

“I have to say it’s also the environment. The people that I found here, the teammates, and the technical team. And also, my heart has always been here at Kaizer Chiefs,” he said.

“Joining Chiefs was always something that was going to happen, and I feel good that I am finally here to try and help the team achieve its objective.”

With 29 points from 22 games, Amakhosi are currently ranked eighth in the league standings.

