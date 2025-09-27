Chiefs fans will be key for us to go to the next CAF stage – Cedric Kaze

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze has insisted that the supporters will play a crucial role in their quest to advance to the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup this season.

Amakhosi will be hosting Kabuscorp of Angola in their Confederations Cup preliminary round second leg tie at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The game is scheduled to kick off at 3pm.

Chiefs are trailing 1-0 after succumbing to a disappointing defeat to the not-so-well-known Kabuscorp in Luanda, the capital of Angola, last weekend.

Speaking to the media ahead of the must-win clash for Chiefs, Kaze said the home supporters will be key if they are to win and qualify for the group stages.

12th man key

“The players know how important this game is for them, for everyone at the club, for the history of the club. They know that for us to be able to qualify [for the group stages], we need to score goals and not concede,” Kaze said.

“The most important thing is to be humble on the field and to make things happen. Thinking that a team is smaller than us is not the right way to approach those games, because even if a team is below you, they can get a free kick or set pieces, and they score on you, and then after the game, it is difficult.

“So, we need to go with the right mentality. We need to start the game with authority, knowing that we are at home. And the fans are going to play a very, very, very big role, and we expect them to be there in their numbers to support the boys and to be the 12th man.

Mayo out of contention

“Because the players are ready to do everything they can to make history for the club,” Kaze added.

Kaze also confirmed that they will be without Khanyisa Mayo, Paseka Mako, and Siphesihle Ndlovu.

“Unfortunately, Mayo can’t feature because we were not able to register him because it was already the deadline by the time he joined us.

“We will also be without Paseka Mako and Siphesihle Ndlovu, because they picked up injuries in the last game [against Marumo Gallants in their 1-1 draw in the Betway Premiership].”

