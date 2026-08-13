‘Chiefs fear no one’, says Inacio Miguel ahead of Sundowns clash

Kaizer Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel says he is thinking about the Mamelodi Sundowns attacking threat of Brayan Leon and Tashreeq Matthews, and nothing else.

This is after Miguel was asked about his prospects of returning to the Angola national team, following the recent appointment of Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) winning coach, Aliou Cisse.

“I won’t lie, I would like to make it back to the national team, but my focus right now is Kaizer Chiefs and achieving goals with my club,” Miguel said during a press conference at the Chiefs Village on Thursday afternoon.

‘We have a lot of games and competitions ahead of us. I never think about the national team ahead of any game. The only thing on my mind right now is Leon, Tashreeq and all the Sundowns attack.

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“So, that is all that I am thinking about, which is the next game for us and obviously remaining fit, train well and be prepared to be one of the options for coach Da Cruz against Sundowns.”

The next FIFA international break will be in September, and the tenacious Amakhosi defender will be hoping to get a call-up from Cisse.

Ready to take on Sundowns

Meanwhile, ahead of their league blockbuster against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, Miguel said that as much as they respect the reigning African champions, they should not be fearful of any team.

“We respect Sundowns because they are the African champions. We are going to approach the game with respect, but at the same time, we must not forget who we are,” Miguel said.

“We are Kaizer Chiefs, and we fear no one. The message is very clear. We must understand that we are capable of beating Sundowns.”

“So, the most important thing is preparing well and how they are likely to approach the game against us on Saturday.”

Chiefs head into the game high in confidence, following back-to-back wins in the league, which put them on top of the standings six points.

They face a Sundowns side that opened their campaign with two wins in the MTN8 and Betway Premiership, respectively, which means that diski lovers in the country are in for a treat at the FNB Stadium. The game is scheduled to get underway at 3pm.